Construction Moves Forward on Legacy International Center Project in Mission Valley

NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the large construction project set to begin along Hotel Circle and Interstate 8 in San Diego's Mission Valley.

Construction is moving forward in Mission Valley at the future site of Morris Cerullo's Christian-themed resort.



San Diego's City Council approved the $160 million Legacy International Center in October 2017.

Cerullo describes the site as a tourist attraction in an online promotional video, saying the idea for it came to him from Jesus in a dream.



The Legacy International Center plans to feature replicas of Roman catacombs and Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall on the 18-acre lot, according to the developer’s website. The hotel on site will have 127 rooms.

An 18-acre religious retreat planned for Mission Valley is facing backlash from some, including the LGBTQ community. NBC 7's Wendy Fry has more. (Published Monday, May 8, 2017)

The location is near the Interstate 8 freeway in Mission Valley, just down the hill from Hillcrest and UCSD Medical Center.

The opposition has been expressed by a number of different groups whose primary concern is traffic, including Councilmember David Alvarez.

Specifically, the worry is that Hotel Circle South and the I-8 on-ramps will become badly congested.

The project has also been criticized by members of San Diego's LGBTQ community, too. Some have expressed concern over Cerullo’s belief in trying to turn gay people straight.

Construction is scheduled to continue throughout the year and the center is expected to be open to the public next year.