Parents at two elementary schools this week were informed that drinking water on their children’s campuses tested positive for lead.

Earlier this week, San Diego Unified School District workers found lead in water from four water fountains at Garfield Elementary School. The amount of lead in one of the four fountains was found to be above the federal limit.

On Friday, the district informed parents of students at Ocean Beach Elementary school that they had also found lead in the drinking water at the school’s fountains.

NBC 7 Investigates has been tracking the testing of water in San Diego County’s schools for more than a year.

Samer Naji, a spokesperson for the district confirmed the findings.

Naji told NBC 7 Investigates that the amounts of lead detected in water from most of these fountains were below federal guidelines or 15 parts-per-billion but were above the San Diego Unified School District standard for taking action or 5 parts-per-billion. The only fountain that had more than 15 parts-per-billion of lead was at Garfield.

Naji said the District was finalizing a report showing the test results, as well as a letter that will be sent home to Ocean Beach Elementary School parents.

A meeting has been scheduled for parents at Garfield Elementary School for Tuesday, December 18.

San Diego Unified said students at both campuses were provided bottled water if there wasn’t a water fountain close by that did not test positive for lead.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has found no amount of lead in water is safe for children to drink.