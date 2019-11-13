NBC 7's Joe Little reveals the accusations against Karl Strauss and the city regarding the man's death.

The family of a man who died after falling on a sidewalk in front of a Karl Strauss Brewing Company tasting room in downtown San Diego have filed a lawsuit against the brewery and city for failing to keep the sidewalk safe.

John Bresnahan, 55, tripped and took a tumble on the sidewalk in front of the Karl Strauss tasting room on Columbia Street one night in July 2018.

A lawsuit – obtained by NBC 7 and filed by attorney Chris Villasenor on behalf of three of Bresnahan’s siblings – said Bresnahan suffered several injuries in the fall, including fractured ribs.

Three days later, Bresnahan died.

According to the lawsuit, the injuries from the fall caused – or at least contributed – to Bresnahan’s death.

The lawsuit argued the city of San Diego and the brewery are negligent because the sidewalk in front of the business does not have adequate lighting. Bresnahan fell around 8:15 p.m.

Villasenor and the man’s family declined to comment any further on the litigation Tuesday. NBC 7 reached out to the city of San Diego for details, but a spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.

However, the spokesman said the city has not received any other complaints about that part of the sidewalk in downtown San Diego.

NBC 7 also reached out to Karl Strauss Brewery for more information on this incident Tuesday, but did not immediately receive a response.

According to 2018 statistics compiled by NBC 7 Investigates, the city of San Diego settled 50 claims in 2018 stemming from sidewalk complaints. Those payouts totaled a little less than $3 million.