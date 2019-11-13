Family Sues Karl Strauss Brewery, City of San Diego Over Brother’s Death - NBC 7 San Diego
Family Sues Karl Strauss Brewery, City of San Diego Over Brother’s Death

John Bresnahan, 55, fell on a city sidewalk in front of Karl Strauss Brewery in downtown San Diego in 2018 and died three days later

By Joe Little

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Family Sues Brewery, City After Sidewalk Fatality

    NBC 7's Joe Little reveals the accusations against Karl Strauss and the city regarding the man's death.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019)

    The family of a man who died after falling on a sidewalk in front of a Karl Strauss Brewing Company tasting room in downtown San Diego have filed a lawsuit against the brewery and city for failing to keep the sidewalk safe.

    John Bresnahan, 55, tripped and took a tumble on the sidewalk in front of the Karl Strauss tasting room on Columbia Street one night in July 2018.

    A lawsuit – obtained by NBC 7 and filed by attorney Chris Villasenor on behalf of three of Bresnahan’s siblings – said Bresnahan suffered several injuries in the fall, including fractured ribs.

    Three days later, Bresnahan died.

    According to the lawsuit, the injuries from the fall caused – or at least contributed – to Bresnahan’s death.

    The lawsuit argued the city of San Diego and the brewery are negligent because the sidewalk in front of the business does not have adequate lighting. Bresnahan fell around 8:15 p.m.

    Villasenor and the man’s family declined to comment any further on the litigation Tuesday. NBC 7 reached out to the city of San Diego for details, but a spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.

    However, the spokesman said the city has not received any other complaints about that part of the sidewalk in downtown San Diego.

    NBC 7 also reached out to Karl Strauss Brewery for more information on this incident Tuesday, but did not immediately receive a response.

    According to 2018 statistics compiled by NBC 7 Investigates, the city of San Diego settled 50 claims in 2018 stemming from sidewalk complaints. Those payouts totaled a little less than $3 million.

      

