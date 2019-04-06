The City of San Diego has been sued over its plan to eliminate parking requirements for future development projects.

The group, CREED 21, represented by mayoral hopeful Cory Briggs filed the lawsuit in state court Friday.

The suit claims the city passed the ordinance which removes parking minimums for developers near bus and trolley stops without conducting any of the necessary environmental reviews.

City council approved the plan on March 9 in an 8-to-1 vote.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer touted the ordinance as a needed step to drive down housing costs and to drive up the use of mass transit in San Diego. Local pedestrian and transit groups celebrated the ordinance, which had been modeled after similar ordinances in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

But Briggs, on behalf of the advocacy group CREED 21, opposed the ordinance, claiming the city and region needed to improve and expand current levels of transit before allowing developers to nix parking at new developments. In addition, Briggs said that the ordinance fails to ensure that housing costs will be reduced.

“Taking away parking spaces and forcing people to give up their cars so developers can build luxury high-rise condos in every neighborhood is no way to help hard-working San Diegans make ends meet,” Briggs told NBC 7. “It is a recipe for gridlock, air pollution, and gentrification.”

The City of San Diego declined to comment.