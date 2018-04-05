Law Enforcement Officers Honored at Awards Ceremony

San Diego County Crime Stoppers honored two deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station Thursday for helping children in North County.

Deputies Dustin Nelson and Todd Baker mentor students participating in the RESPECT (Respect, Ethics, Strength, Perserverance, Education, Courage and Trustworthiness) Project.

Parents, probation officers and school counselors recommend middle and high school students to the program. Once a week for three months, students and deputies meet at the Boys and Girls Club of San Marcos. Classes include free meals and sports activities. The program started in 2014.

Crime Stoppers also hosted their 'Enough is Enough' Luncheon and Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony Thursday afternoon at the DoubleTree Hotel in Mission Valley.

The ceremony honored outstanding law enforcement professionals from 17 different local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies from Coronado to Carlsbad to Chula Vista to El Cajon.



