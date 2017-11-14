A young San Diego girl is the only surviving family member after a local family was struck by a drunk driver in Austin. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

A Valley Center mother and her son were killed while on vacation in Texas after a suspected drunk driver collided with their car head-on.

The Latullipe’s were driving to the airport in Austin when the driver crashed into their small rental car.

Scott Latullipe was seriously hurt and is in critical condition. His wife, Nancy Latullipe and their son Jackson died on impact. The couple’s youngest child, 10-year-old Kiera suffered minor injuries.

The family's neighbors are devastated to hear the news.

"No, it doesn’t seem real yet. It’s upsetting," said Jeff Vontungeon, who has lived on the Tatullipe’s block for one year.

The Vontongeons told NBC 7, Scott is full of life and was the first to welcome them to the neighborhood. He said they talked about home improvement projects and kept an eye on each other’s homes if ever one was away on vacation.

Scott is a teacher at Central Valley High School where Jackson was a freshman. He is described as the student’s favorite teacher.

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District superintendent, Mary Gorsuch told NBC 7, substitute teachers were made available for teachers having a hard time Tuesday. The district is also providing counseling for anyone who needs it.

Nancy worked in Poway at Geico’s offices.

The family enjoyed going on vacations and had recently traveled to Europe.

During a phone call with NBC 7, Nancy's father said he wants something good to come out of this loss. He wants everyone to think about the amount of pain they are going through as a family and community and not drink and drive.

The Valley Center Real Estate Professionals has set up a PayPal account for the Latullipe family.