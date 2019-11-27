Last-Minute Shoppers Hit Stores Before Storm Reached County

NBC 7's Melissa Adan went to a local Sprouts Market where shoppers were doing their last minute shopping before the storm moved in. (Published 2 hours ago)

The afternoon rain contributed to even busier grocery store shopping on Wednesday. Because last minute shoppers said they rushed to stores before the rain got started.

“I want to finish my shopping before the rain comes up, I don’t want to get wet!” One shopper told NBC 7.

A powerful storm system slid down the spine of California, pushing heavy rain through the Bay Area and Los Angeles before touching down in San Diego County.

Flash flooding, thunderstorms, and inches of snowfall were possible between Wednesday and Friday.

“I think we need the rain, it just happens to be a holiday,” Jack Jecker, a Spouts Farmers Market employee said.

NBC 7 spoke with customers who said they are ready to bring the party indoors and have their favorite dish on hand.

“It’s a traditional dessert from brazil with jelly, some whipped cream and pineapple!” Vanessa Souza said.

“We got organic turkey and put it in an infrared cooker and about two hours later you’re good to go!” Jecker exclaimed.