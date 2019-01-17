Last Bout of Heavy Showers to Reach San Diego

San Diego will again be met with heavy downpours, gusty winds and high surf from the last in a series of winter storms to move across the region this week.

Showers will begin to make their way into North County San Diego by about 9 a.m. but will remain light and scattered until the afternoon when more widespread heavy showers touch down, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Light showers will return through the evening commute and by about 11 p.m., the storm will begin to taper off. There is the possibility for light rainfall overnight, Parveen said.

This bout of rain is expected to bring more than a half-inch of rain to North County San Diego and the mountain ranges while coastal and inland areas may see up to a quarter-inch of rain, Parveen said.

The storm is expected to bring gusty winds to the mountains but, unlike past storms, no snow was expected to accompany the rain.

A wind advisory was in effect for 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will average 30 to 40 miles per hours but some gusts could reach 55 miles per hour, Parveen said.

A high surf advisory also warns of potentially dangerous surf starting Thursday afternoon. During this period, surf could reach 13 to 15 feet on west-facing beaches south of Encinitas, NWS said.

There is also a possibility that elevated tides could cause coastal flooding in some spots. The advisory is set to expire at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

SeaWorld San Diego announced they would be closed on Thursday as a safety precaution during the expected downpours. The theme park will reopen on Friday, a SeaWorld spokesperson said.

San Diego started the week with powerful downpours that had the potential to spark flash floods. By Tuesday, the storm was sprinkling light rain on the region before drying out slightly on Wednesday.

Through Thursday morning, before the last storm had reached the county, North County valleys and the mountain areas had already received nearly two inches of rain.

Parveen said the amount received since Jan. 1 was already above average for this far into the New Year.