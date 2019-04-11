Las Colinas Escapee Caught and Rebooked: SDSO

A 22-year-old woman who escaped from the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility (LCDRF) has been caught and rebooked at the jail, the sheriff's department confirmed Thursday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said in a tweet at around 10:15 p.m. that Destiny Guns had been caught. The department didn't reveal any details of her capture.

Guns was coming back from a medical appointment when she jumped over several high fences to evade sheriff's deputies at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6.

"We heard helicopters flying over and heard the lady had escaped," said Chris DuFour who lives in Santee.

The woman's jail clothes and sandals were found by search dogs, though the dogs eventually lost her scent. She has not been located since.

Search For Escaped Inmate in Santee

Search is underway for an escaped inmate from Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee Saturday night. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more. (Published Saturday, April 6, 2019)

Because Guns was a low-level offender and didn't have a history of violence, she was allowed to walk to and from her appointments alone.

Records obtained by NBC 7 show Guns is no stranger to evading the law. NBC 7 learned warrants were issued after she failed to show up to court on multiple occasions.

She missed court again on Monday. A hearing was scheduled concerning at least four criminal cases involving Guns dating back to February 2018, when she was 19 years old.

Guns' list of prior convictions involve mostly misdemeanor drug charges. She has also been convicted of petty theft, unauthorized lodging shoplifting and threat-related offenses.

At the time of her escape, Guns was in custody on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle. She was most recently arrested on April 1, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Destiny Guns has a tattoo of an elephant skull on her right arm and a tattoo of the word "Grasshopper" on the left side of her upper chest.

Photo credit: CrimeStoppers

Deputies believe Guns may have had help escaping from the detention facility but have not yet confirmed the theory.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego Sheriff Department at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers was offering up to $1,000 for information that led to an arrest.