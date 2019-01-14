Cavernous 30-Ft Deep Sinkhole Shuts Down I-805 Off-Ramp

An expansive sinkhole has formed on the Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road in Serra Mesa affecting access to two major hospitals, California Highway Patrol said.

The sinkhole on the right side of the two-lane road was reported by a driver at about 8:15 a.m. By the time CHP had arrived, the opening had become a massive 25-foot wide and 30-foot deep sinkhole, CHP Sgt. Joseph Aboy said.

CHP completely shut down the roadway to traffic amid concerns that the hole could overtake both lanes of the off-ramp. The ramp would remain closed for the remainder of the day.

The Kearny Villa Road exit was one frequently traveled by first responders.

"This a major offramp that emergency medical personnel might take to get to Sharp and [Rady] Children’s Hospital so they’re going to have to find alternate routes to get to the hospital," Aboy said.

It was not immediately clear if any responses were delayed because of the sinkhole.

The agency was still investigating the cause of the sinkhole but Caltrans said but rain may have contributed, Aboy said.

"This looks like something that has formed throughout several days and we had some rainstorms since the beginning of the year, several that may have caused it but don’t know yet," Aboy said.

Caltrans said six culverts, which funnel rainwater into the city's sewage system, may have been the problem.

The sinkhole will be filled with dirt and asphalt once Caltrans solidifies the cause.

