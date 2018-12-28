'Large Rubbish Pile' Catches Fire at Escondido Trash Facility

A large fire at a recycling warehouse in Escondido Friday prompted a large response from the Escondido Fire Department as heavy smoke rose above the facility.

Flames were visible when firefighters arrived at the EDCO commercial recycling center near the intersection of state Route 78 and Interstate 15 just before 9 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters forcefully attacked the blaze, which was burning piles of trash inside the facility. They were able to get the fire under control without utilizing backup crews called to the scene, EPD Battalion Chief Jeff Sargis said.

It would take time to get the fire mopped up, though, Sargis said.

"We’ve been here doing some overhaul and we will be for some time. It was a rather large rubbish pile," he said.

An investigator was called to the scene and would determine the cause of the blaze.

No other information was available.

