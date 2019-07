Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 are blocked off as firefighters battle a brush fire on a hillside between Main Street and 2nd Avenue in El Cajon.

The Heartland Fire Department said the fire's forward rate of spread was stopped at 6:40 p.m.

A Santee Fire Department crew was also at the scene.

No other information was available.

