Pedestrian Struck on I-8 in La Mesa - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Pedestrian Struck on I-8 in La Mesa

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three ways La Jolla UTC delivers on what employees really want
    NBC 7

    A woman attempting to cross lanes of Interstate 8 in La Mesa Friday was struck by at least one vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

    The pedestrian was hit by an oncoming vehicle near the Jackson Drive exit around 5:15 p.m. and was seriously injured, CHP said.

    She was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Heartland Fire spokesperson Sonny Saghera said.

    Aerial video showed crews blocking at least three lanes of westbound I-8 Friday evening, during commuting hours. 

    The accident was initially reported as a multi-vehicle crash.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.


    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices