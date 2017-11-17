Pedestrian Struck on I-8 in La Mesa

A woman attempting to cross lanes of Interstate 8 in La Mesa Friday was struck by at least one vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).
The pedestrian was hit by an oncoming vehicle near the Jackson Drive exit around 5:15 p.m. and was seriously injured, CHP said.
She was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Heartland Fire spokesperson Sonny Saghera said.
Aerial video showed crews blocking at least three lanes of westbound I-8 Friday evening, during commuting hours.
The accident was initially reported as a multi-vehicle crash.
Published 2 hours ago