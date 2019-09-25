Cal Fire San Diego officials ordered evacuations Wednesday when a brush fire sparked in rural Lakeside, spotting and growing in a matter of minutes.

The "Willow Fire" began at 12:20 p.m. near the 14000 block of Willow and El Monte roads, east of Louis Stelzer County Park. At 12:50 p.m., Cal Fire officials said about 2 acres of vegetation had burned. Ten minutes later, the agency said the fire's forward rate of spread had been stopped and crews would begin mopping up hot spots.

But then, things changed.

By 1:25 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the fire had "spotted outside the line" and their firefight wasn't over just yet. An additional 10 acres of brush had burned. Crews were attacking the Willow Fire by both air and ground.

At 1:30 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed evacuations had been ordered for residents from 14402 through 14470 Willow Road. Approximately 20 homes in the rural neighborhood were threatened, officials said. Those homes are surrounded by hills and heavy brush.

This fire came just one day after the unrelated Dehesa Fire scorched approximately 200 acres near Dehesa and Sloan Canyon roads, also in San Diego's East County. As of Wednesday morning, fire officials said the Dehesa Fire was 21% contained.

The Dehesa Fire was highly visible Tuesday afternoon throughout East County and prompted road closures and evacuations for residents along Sycuan Truck Trail and Sloan Canyon Road. Evacuation warnings were also issued for parts of Dehesa Road, east of Sycuan Casino, but the casino itself was not evacuated. The Dehesa Fire evacuations and road closures were lifted at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Both fires signal that fire season has arrived in San Diego County.

According to Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Capt. Issac Sanchez, the three factors that most impact a wildfire are fuel, weather and topography. Together, the trio is known to lead to major wildfire incidents. Such was the formula in the November 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County in Northern California, which scorched 153,336 acres, destroyed 18,793 structures, and resulted in 85 deaths.

To sign up for evacuation alerts amid an emergency or disaster in San Diego County, visit the AlertSanDiego website here.

