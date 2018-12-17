At least two people were taken to the hospital after escaping a fire in a Lakeside apartment complex through a second-story window early Monday.

Firefighters arrived at the complex at Ashwood and Meadowview streets just after 3:30 a.m. to see heavy smoke and flames pouring from an upstairs unit, the Lakeside Fire Protection District said.

When crews got there, a woman was hanging from the apartment unit's back window. Firefighters used a ladder to reach her and help her to safety.

The woman's two daughters, a teenager and an adult, were already on the ground after climbing through the window in order to escape flames in their unit, LFD said.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, LFD said.

The fire started in the front room of the apartment, though the cause was not known, LFD said. Crews attacked flames from the front side and were able to temper flames within 30 minutes.

Ernesto Acevedo lives in the complex next door. He said a few people tried to reach the family through the front windows but were not able to get in.

"We knew that there was a couple of kids in there so we tried to open the windows and then sheriff’s should up and we let them take over after that," Acevedo said.

He and residents from six units were also evacuated. The Red Cross was at the scene assisting evacuees until they are able to return to their homes.

San Diego Gas & Electric was called to restore power to the apartment complex.

No other information was available.

