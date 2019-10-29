A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake sent tremors near Lake Henshaw Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 9:21 a.m. roughly 1.5 miles southeast of Lake Henshaw.

NBC 7 viewers said they felt the earthquake in El Cajon, Escondido, Kearny Mesa, La Mesa, Lakeside, Lemon Grove, Mira Mesa, Poway, Ramona, Rancho Peñasquitos, Spring Valley, and other parts of the county.

According to a map by USGS, weak shaking occurred near the origin of the earthquake, and its most extreme shaking -- labeled as "light" -- occurred in the Julian area. Most of the county to the southwest experienced weak to light shaking.

On NBC 7's Facebook post, one viewer commented, "Moved my couch, moved me, in tierrasanta."

Another said, "Shook our three floor home In Spectrum Kearny Mesa!"

An NBC 7 viewer at Lake Henshaw said they didn't feel anything while driving in the area.

Some residents who felt the quake described it as a quick "jolt."

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.