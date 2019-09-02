San Diego County mountains and the desert were under a flash flood watch on Labor Day, with thunderstorms expected to roll in by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service in San Diego said a flash flood watch would be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday through the evening for local mountains, including communities like Julian and Pine Valley, plus deserts like Borrego Springs, Banning and other desert areas in Southern California.

According to the NWS, rainfall rates on Labor Day could excess flash flood thresholds in these local areas, with rain expected in the late morning through the evening.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said thunderstorms in local desert regions like Borrego Springs could “provide locally heavy rain.” Parveen said those thunderstorms were expected to hit some of the local foothills, too.

Also in her forecast: some lightning with the thunderstorms and flash flood watch, likely after 1 p.m. Parveen expected temperatures around 84 degrees in the mountains and up to 107 degrees in the desert.

Parveen said there’s a chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday in local deserts, and through Thursday in the mountains.

Meanwhile, for those heading to San Diego County beaches on Labor Day, Parveen said conditions would be sunny and pleasant.

The NBC 7 First Alert Forecast mapped out these highs for the coastline on the holiday:

Imperial Beach: 80 degrees

Coronado: 81 degrees

Mission Beach: 78 degrees

Pacific Beach: 79 degrees

Del Mar: 78 degrees

Encinitas: 80 degrees

Oceanside: 81 degrees

Parveen said San Diego County can expect a warming trend over the next few days; after this week, a cool-down is on the horizon.