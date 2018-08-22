A La Mesa middle school student was approached by a man in a green car on her way to school Tuesday, according to an alert sent to parents.

The Parkway Middle School student was walking near Gregory Street and Henderson Drive when the man in a green four-door sedan approached her, said Dori Guzman, a spokesperson for the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District.

The man told the girl he was her neighbor and offered her a ride to school, Guzman said.

The La Mesa Police Department, which is handling the investigation into the incident, said a 10-year-old boy who did not appear to be in distress was also in the vehicle.

The student replied, "no."

The man told the girl he sees her walking often and, for a second time, asked her if she wanted a ride.

When the student told him "no" again, the man drove away, Guzman said.

Officers searched the area for the vehicle but no suspect was found.

No description of the man was made available and LMPD Lt Chad Bell said they have not yet determined if any crime was committed.

Bell did commend the girl for her actions.

"The student in this acted appropriately and did not accept the ride and reported it immediately to school officials. As always, it is important for children to never accept rides from strangers," LMPD Lt. Chad Bell said.