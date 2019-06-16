La Mesa Police Looking For Man Who Fled From Traffic Stop

La Mesa Police are looking for a man who jumped off a 25-foot trolley overpass to avoid a traffic stop.

The Police tried to stop a silver Infinity near Grossmont High School for failure to yield, but the driver of the car didn’t stop. He and the front seat passenger jumped out of the moving car as it crossed El Cajon Boulevard into the path of oncoming traffic.

The male passenger ran west and was captured by police. The driver ran east and jumped a railing only to fall 25 feet to a grassy embankment.

He somehow managed to get away as officers surrounded the car, which had two teenage women in the back seat.

A helicopter searched for the man from the air. San Diego Police K-9 “Whitsy” and several officers from La Mesa and San Diego searched along the trolley tracks, but the man disappeared.

Police said the three people taken into custody refused to tell them the name of the man or where he might have gone.

The man is described to be in his early 30’s, with a bushy afro hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants, police said.

The car the suspect was driving is owned by the mother of one of his teen occupants.

Anyone with information can contact the La Mesa Police at (619) 667-1400

No other information was available.

