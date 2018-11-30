Police Seek La Mesa Motel 6 Bandit

The suspect is accused of robbing a Motel 6 on Alvarado Road in La Mesa on Oct. 20.

Police are looking for a man who robbed a motel in La Mesa last month and they’re hoping some clear photographs of the suspect will lead investigators straight to him.

The suspect is accused of robbing a Motel 6 located 7621 Alvarado Rd. at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 20.

San Diego Crime Stoppers released pictures of the suspect for the first time Friday. The man is described as being between 18 and 25 years old, standing at 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Polo brand shirt with a large white logo and jeans.

Crime Stoppers did not release details on how the robbery took place and what the man made off with.

NBC 7 has reached out to the police department for further details.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.