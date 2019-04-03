La Mesa Woman, 89, Reported Missing

La Mesa resident Conception "Connie" Bibo, 89, was last seen leaving her home on Alamo Way on Tuesday. She is believed to be driving her 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra.

A La Mesa woman who suffers from pre-dementia and memory loss has been missing for nearly 24 hours after leaving her home, police confirmed Wednesday.

The La Mesa Police Department said Conception “Connie” Bibo, 89, was last seen at leaving her home on Alamo Way at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. When her family came home at around 2:30 p.m., they discovered Bibo was gone, and so was her car. The hours passed, and she never came home.

The California Highway Patrol activated a “Silver Alert” Tuesday, the agency’s quick-response system designed to issue and coordinate alert the disappearance of an elderly person. The La Mesa Police Department is handling the case, looking for clues as to where Bibo might be.

Police described Bibo as 4-foot-9, weighing about 97pounds. She has dyed brown hair with gray roots. She has brown eyes and wears glasses. Investigators said she has had recent issues with memory loss and getting lost.

The missing woman is believed to be driving her gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra with the California license plate 7KGN243. Bibo’s family told police she frequents the areas of Grossmont Center in La Mesa, as well as Lemon Grove and College Grove.

Anyone with information on Bibo’s whereabouts can call the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400, or any local law enforcement agency.