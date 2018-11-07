A retired deputy U.S. Marshal was killed in a motorcycle crash along a freeway in La Mesa last week and investigators are still searching for a driver involved in the deadly collision.

On Nov. 7, at around 5:10 a.m., Heartland Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to westbound Interstate 8 at State Route 125, east of Severin Drive, for reports of a motorcycle collision.

California Highway Patrol officials confirmed one person was killed in the accident. The victim was soon identified by the U.S. Marshals Service as retired deputy John Brady, 65, of Ramona.

Ben Walker, public information officer with the U.S. Marshals Service, told NBC 7 Brady had worked for the agency for nearly 26 years before retiring on Jan. 3, 2007.

Brady was currently working as a court security officer at the federal courthouse in San Diego, Walker confirmed.

A former U.S. Marshals colleague and friend described Brady as a “gregarious and generous man” who loved riding and racing motorcycles. Brady leaves behind a wife and children.

One week after the deadly crash, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) revealed new details in the investigation, including the search for another driver possibly linked to the crash.

According to the CHP, Brady – riding his 2017 Yamaha motorcycle – likely collided with another vehicle on the freeway. The impact knocked him off his motorcycle and into the roadway, where he was then hit by an oncoming BMW sedan as he lay in the roadway.

While the driver of the BMW stopped at the scene of the crash, the driver of the initial car involved in the collision did not. That driver remains unknown, CHP said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Drugs of alcohol are not suspected to have contributed to the crash, the CHP said.

Anyone who witnessed the events leading to Brady being thrown from his motorcycle can reach out to CHP Officer Travis Garrow at (619) 401-2000.