The scene of the deadly crash in La Mesa on Dec. 2, 2019.

A driver was killed after slamming into a tree in La Mesa Monday morning following a brief police pursuit, officials confirmed.

Along the 7200 block of Parkway Drive near Maryland Avenue, the driver’s sedan sat mangled just after 1 a.m., nearly ripped in half from the impact with the tree.

According to La Mesa police, officers received a call about a fight at an apartment complex located a few blocks east. When officers arrived at the complex, a Nissan peeled out of the parking lot and sped away.

Police tried to pull over the driver, but the driver refused to yield and continued westbound on Parkway Drive. A brief pursuit ensued.

About a minute or two into the police pursuit, the driver of the sedan lost control and plowed head-on into a palm tree.

Police said the driver died at the scene.

La Mesa police are still investigating the reported fight at the apartment complex but said no crime had been committed. They’re trying to determine why the driver took off.

The deadly crash shut down traffic along Parkway Drive between Mary Fellows and Guessman avenues for several hours Monday morning.

Debris from the crash littered the roadway and the crumpled car remained at the scene.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.