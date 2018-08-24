Home
La Jolla's Razor House Listed for $30 Million
By
Christina Bravo
19 PHOTOS
12 minutes ago
Have a cool $30 million lying around? Then this architectural masterpiece on the edge of the La Jolla bluffs could be yours. The Razor House, named after Razor Point located about five miles north of the 11,954 square foot home on La Jolla Farms Road, is a featured property listing on
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage - Southern California's website.
The listing describes the six-bedroom, six-bath home as fitting perfectly with the La Jolla Cliffside while offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean through floor-to-ceiling windows.
“When Cunningham was designing the home, one of the primary objectives was to capture the view in a large sweep while simultaneously extending the usable spaces,” according to The Razor House website. Take a look around.
