A fire was intentionally set inside a home under renovation in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods of San Diego, officials confirmed Friday.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to Palomino Circle on Mt. Soledad in La Jolla just before 10 a.m.

Smoke was showing from the roof of a single-story home. Firefighters extinguished the fire in less than 20 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported.