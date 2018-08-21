Overflowing trash bins at the La Jolla Shores during the busy summer months have sparked a debate over who is responsible for their maintenance.

Photos sent to NBC 7 by a member of the La Jolla Shores Association show trash cans along Avenida de la Playa filled with garbage that is overflowing onto the street.

Janie Emerson, chair of the association, said that is what the trash cans typically look like at the end of a busy summer day at the shores.

When the association reached out to San Diego's Environmental Services Department, they told her the grab-and-go restaurants along the street are to blame for the problem and should be responsible for the cleanup, she said.

The ESD does not disagree there is a problem, though. The debate lies with who is to blame.

"It’s obviously an ongoing debate in the neighborhood as to where it’s coming from and who’s responsible," said Rick Lasch, Manager of Rusty’s Surfboards La Jolla.

"The city says the businesses up here are responsible for the trash up there; the businesses in the area are sort of like, well no, it’s being generated locally at the beach from a whole lot of beachgoers."

ESD said they added a fifth trash can along the street last year to help alleviate the problem and added they already have trash pick-up seven days a week in that area.

And, last year businesses through the La Jolla Shores Association purchased two solar paneled trash cans to help combat the problem, Emerson said.



But those who live and work there said more still needs to be done.

Investigative Former EMT Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen in Ambulance

Lasch said he hopes the city will add more regular pick-ups, add temporary trash bins or find some other method to deal with the trash problem.

The city wants to find a solution, too.

"ESD agrees that there is an issue with litter in this area and department staff continues to engage with local community groups, residents and businesses along this corridor to find a lasting solution," Paul Brencick, Sr. said.