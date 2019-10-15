La Jolla 'Koch's Crack' Sea Cave $3.2M Stabilization Complete

Bluff collapses over the last few months prompted warnings for beachgoers and caused three deaths in August. Cities up and down the coast have been putting time and money into improving the safety of San Diego’s coastlines.

In August, city of San Diego officials said the instability of La Jolla's Koch's Crack Sea Cave, also known as 'Cook's Cave', had them “very, very concerned" due to its location right below Coast Boulevard along the northern shore of La Jolla.

Following grout injections below the street, crews filled the cave with about 2,000 cubic yards of concrete slurry to stabilize the road above the cave and surrounding area.

The $3.2 million emergency construction and stabilization project was completed on Friday, Oct. 11.

An engineering consulting group first told the city there was a high probability of collapse in the coming years which could cause "damage to the street and utilities that overlie the Cook’s Crack Sea Cave and/or injury or death due to a vehicle or pedestrian falling into a sinkhole,” TerraCosta Consulting Group said in a report.

“Moreover, any seismic tremor, or even a break of the City’s water main that runs over the roof of the sea cave, could cause an imminent and catastrophic collapse,” the initial report said.

Photo credit: TerraCosta Consulting Group

An official reopening will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Coast Blvd and Cave Street. Representatives from the Public Works Department and the Transportation and Storm Water Department will be in attendance.

Near La Jolla Cove, the scenic zone is a popular attraction among both locals and tourists, so navigating the area may be easier as city workers move to resurfacing the street above.

In August the city predicted a November completion date.

For more information on the sea cave project, click here.