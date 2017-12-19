Front, L-R: LaChanze as “Diva Donna,” Ariana DeBose as “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever as “Duckling Donna” with the cast of La Jolla Playhouse’s world premiere of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL (Photo by Kevin Berne).

La Jolla Playhouse's world-premiere musical about the life of disco queen Donna Summer will open on Broadway in the spring, marking the sixth Playhouse production to make the transfer this season.

The musical will open at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 2018. Previews will begin on March 28, 2018.

The world-premiere production tells the life of Donna Summer - the voice of a generation, and the queen of Disco - through the lens of her final concert.

Ariana DeBose plays "Disco Donna." DeBose is joined by LaChanze, who won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical in 2006 for her role in "The Color Purple." LaChanze will take on "Diva Donna." Storm Lever, seen in Disney's "Freaky Friday" musical, will play "Duckling Donna."

From left: LaChanze, Ariana DeBose, Storm Lever.

Photo credit: Courtesy of La Jolla Playhouse

The casting for the Broadway production has not been announced.

The transfer marks the Playhouse's sixth production to head to the Great White Way this season.

"Come From Away," the award-winning La Jolla-bred musical, Ayad Akhtar’s "Junk," Paula Vogel’s "Indecent" (which has since closed), John Leguizamo’s "Latin History for Morons," and the upcoming "Escape to Margaritaville," all originated at the Playhouse and later transferred to New York City.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 8, 2018.