Four productions will be a part of La Jolla Playhouse's 2019-2020 season, including two world premiere pieces and a new musical with a book by John Leguizamo, fresh off his Tony Award win.

“The 2019/2020 season showcases four riveting new pieces that represent a multitude of vibrant and vigorous voices, all of which examine – in vastly different ways – how ordinary people attempt to persevere under extraordinary circumstances,” said Artistic Director Christopher Ashley in a statement.

"Put Your House in Order," by Ike Holter, and "The Luckiest" by Melisa Ross, will have their world premieres at La Jolla Playhouse in the upcoming season.

Holter's play, "Put Your House in Order," tells the story of a couple's first date and the horrors of the city around them as it exhibits signs that something is wrong. Ross' play, "The Luckiest," follows a fiercely independent young woman whose world is shattered with a sudden diagnosis.

John Leguizamo will bring his new musical, "Kiss My Aztec!" to La Jolla Playhouse. The musical, with a book by Leguizamo and Tony Taccone, tells the story of the Spanish as they set their sights on Mesoamerica, and how the Aztecs fight back. It's a satire, based on a screenplay by Leguizamo and Stephen Chbosky. The musical features music by Benjamin Velez and lyrics by David Kamp, Benjamin Velez and John Leguizamo.

The upcoming season also features "Cambodian Rock Band," a rock concert play by Lauren Lee that tells the story of the life of a young woman trying to piece together her family's history, years after her father fled Cambodia.

Two additional productions, to be announced shortly, will round out the season next year.

Currently, tickets are only available through a subscription by clicking here.