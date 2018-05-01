La Jolla Playhouse-Bred Shows Earn Tony Award Nominations

LEFT: Front, L-R: LaChanze as “Diva Donna,” Ariana DeBose as “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever as “Duckling Donna” with the cast of La Jolla Playhouse’s world premiere of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL (Photo by Kevin Berne). RIGHT: Zakiya Iman Markland, Linus Roache and Henry Stram in La Jolla Playhouse’s world premiere of JUNK: THE GOLDEN AGE OF DEBT. (photo by Jim Carmody.)

Three La Jolla Playhouse-born productions earned Tony Award nominations this season.

"SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical," John Leguizamo's "Latin History for Morons" and "JUNK," which all premiered at the prestigious regional theater in recent seasons, scored several nominations for one of theater's most prestigious awards.

The Donna Summer musical, which first premiered at the Playhouse to a sold-out, extended run last fall, earned nominations for stars LaChanze (Best Leading Actress in a Musical) and Ariana DeBoise (Best Featured Actress in a Musical).

Ayad Akhtar's "JUNK" and John Leguizamo's "Latin History for Morons," which both premiered at the Playhouse during the 2016-2017 season, earned nominations for Best Play.

The lighting designer for "JUNK," Ben Stanton, scored a nomination for his work lighting the piece.

The Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 10 on CBS.