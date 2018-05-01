La Jolla Playhouse-Bred Shows Earn Tony Award Nominations - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

La Jolla Playhouse-Bred Shows Earn Tony Award Nominations

The Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 10 on CBS

By Samantha Tatro

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The California Earthquake Risk Is Real, Here's What You Need To Know
    Kevin Berne/Jim Carmody
    LEFT: Front, L-R: LaChanze as “Diva Donna,” Ariana DeBose as “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever as “Duckling Donna” with the cast of La Jolla Playhouse’s world premiere of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL (Photo by Kevin Berne). RIGHT: Zakiya Iman Markland, Linus Roache and Henry Stram in La Jolla Playhouse’s world premiere of JUNK: THE GOLDEN AGE OF DEBT. (photo by Jim Carmody.)

    Three La Jolla Playhouse-born productions earned Tony Award nominations this season. 

    "SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical," John Leguizamo's "Latin History for Morons" and "JUNK," which all premiered at the prestigious regional theater in recent seasons, scored several nominations for one of theater's most prestigious awards. 

    The Donna Summer musical, which first premiered at the Playhouse to a sold-out, extended run last fall, earned nominations for stars LaChanze (Best Leading Actress in a Musical) and Ariana DeBoise (Best Featured Actress in a Musical). 

    Ayad Akhtar's "JUNK" and John Leguizamo's "Latin History for Morons," which both premiered at the Playhouse during the 2016-2017 season, earned nominations for Best Play.

    From left: LaChanze, Ariana DeBose, Storm Lever.
    Photo credit: Courtesy of La Jolla Playhouse

    The lighting designer for "JUNK," Ben Stanton, scored a nomination for his work lighting the piece. 

    For a full list of nominees, click here.

    The Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 10 on CBS. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices