4 Injured at Construction Site on Campus of UC San Diego

Four people were injured Thursday when rebar collapsed at a construction site on the campus of UC San Diego, a university spokesperson said.

San Diego police and firefighters were called just before 8:30 a.m. to the project site at Muir Lane and Scholars Drive on the campus.

A spokesperson confirms rebar collapsed and injured one worker in the head.

Two patients were transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Tim Kubota, who works across from the construction site, said he saw the accident site.

"Solid columns of rebar and they were bent over like little blades of grass," he said. "Whatever made those things bend over must have been a pretty heavy thing that fell."

Workers are building a mixed-use community called North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood.

The contractor is listed as Clark Construction on the campus' website. Estimated completion date is in the fall of 2020.

No other information was available.

