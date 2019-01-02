LMPD Searching for Suspect Who Broke Into Tented Home

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to the homeowner who spotted the suspect in his home through his remote surveillance system. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Police in La Mesa are on the lookout for a burglar who used the cover of a termite tent to break into someone's home.

The La Mesa Police Department said the break-in happened at around 7:40 p.m. on Elden Street near Fletcher Parkway and State Route 125.

The homeowner told NBC 7 his security camera alerted him to movement inside the home. When he looked at the camera feed on his cell phone, he saw the suspect and called 911.

Within minutes a police helicopter was over the neighborhood trying to find the backpack-toting masked man the homeowner reportedly saw inside.

Neighbors were told to stay inside their homes and lock their doors as police searched the area.

“It was kind of nerve-racking, next-door neighbor Melissa Kremer said. “We're such close neighbors. To know someone was next door burglarizing it, it kind of puts you on alert."

Kremer thinks the break-in could’ve been what caused her dog to bark when he was in the backyard.

She also thinks the suspect could be familiar with the area because street repairs in the area make it a tough neighborhood to get to.

Images or video of the suspect have not been released. Police have yet to determine if anything was stolen.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.