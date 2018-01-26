LEGOLAND California's Castle Hotel to Open in April

A look at the progress behind the building of the Castle Hotel at LEGOLAND California.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the newest hotel to open in LEGOLAND California.

The Castle Hotel will open its themed rooms for small princesses, knights, wizards and their families on April 27.

Construction began in January 2017 on the hotel’s drawbridge and towers.

Once opened, there will be 250 rooms available to park guests in addition to the original LEGOLAND hotel that opened in 2013.

A large LEGO Wizard model will greet guests as they enter the hotel’s Grand Hall. Guests will also be able to take a slide from the lobby to the first floor.

Part of the experience for hotel guests will be dress-up activities and jousting events, managers told NBC 7.

Outside, in the Royal Courtyard, children will find play areas for children of different ages, an incline pool with hot tub as well as a giant movie screen which will be used at night.

A one-night stay for a family of four including 2-day LEGOLAND/SEA LIFE Hopper tickets begins at $619. A package with tickets allows families early access to the park. Breakfast and WiFi are included.

To discover job opportunities for LEGOLAND Castle Hotel, please visit the website.