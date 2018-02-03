Notable names, including the daughter of businessman and philanthropist Warren Buffett and possibly the magnate himself, will be in San Diego Saturday for the commissioning of the U.S. Navy’s newest littoral combat ship (LCS), USS Omaha.

USS Omaha will be the 11th LCS and the sixth Independent-variant to enter the Navy’s fleet when it is officially commissioned at the noon ceremony on Broadway Pier. The LCS will be homeported at Naval Base San Diego.

At the commissioning ceremony, philanthropist Susie Buffett, USS Omaha’s sponsor, will give the first order to "man our ship and bring her to life" in one of the Navy’s most time-honored traditions, U.S. Navy said. The ceremony will also feature a principle address from former Nebraska senator and Medal of Honor recipient Joseph Robert "Bob" Kerry.

The Omaha World-Herald newspaper, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, reported that Warren Buffett was expected to attend the ceremony. Warren Buffett serves as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

Warren Buffet is an Omaha native. In a statement to CNBC, Susie Buffett said she is honored to serve as the sponsor for a Naval ship named after her hometown.

"I'm honored to serve as the sponsor of the USS Omaha. We hope to create a lasting bond between Omaha, Nebraska and the men and women who will serve on this magnificent ship," Susie Buffett told CNBC.

The ship is the fourth to be named after Nebraska's largest city. Several of the state’s prominent leaders are expected to attend the commissioning ceremony, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The 2,300-ton vessel will be lead by Commander Michael Toth, an Ohio Native, and manned by a team of 70 Navy sailors, the U.S. Navy said.

USS Omaha was built in Mobile, Alabama, where Susie Buffett formally christened the ship with a bottle of bubbly in 2015. The Naval ship cost about $440 million to build, CNBC reported.

USS Omaha conducted trials last month in the Gulf of Mexico, CNBC reported. It made a fuel stop at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay before transiting through the Panama Canal and to its homeport of San Diego.

As an LCS, USS Omaha is meant to be fast and agile and was designed to operate in near-shore environments, the U.S. Navy said. The ship, powered by two gas turbine engines, will conduct missions of maritime security, sea control and deterrence. The U.S. Navy said the ship has the ability to take on coastal threats such as submarines, mines and swarming small craft.

The U.S. Navy said the commissioning ceremony will be streamed online here. The stream is expected to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday.

