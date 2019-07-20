At one point, the man played on the sand with beachgoers.

A police pursuit in Los Angeles Saturday ended with a bizarre twist: a suspect -- sporting a bright green wig -- eventually exited the car and walked onto Venice Beach as bystanders looked on in confusion.

The pursuit started on the northbound 405 Freeway near the 22 Freeway at around 2:48 p.m., California Highway Patrol officials said. Police chased a black car that appeared to be occupied by at least two people.

CHP said someone had called authorities to report a person was hanging out of the vehicle's sunroof, acting recklessly.

Police chased the vehicle, reaching speeds of about 70 mph on the freeway.

Soon, the driver exited the freeway near Venice Beach.

At 3:37 p.m., NBC 4's Newschopper4 Bravo captured images of one of the people inside the car crawling out of the sunroof. The man, wearing a green wig with a white mask resembling The Joker, sat on top of the vehicle as it continued to move through the streets.

A few minutes later, the car pulled over and the man in the wig got out and started walking toward the beach.

He hopped over a short wall and onto the sand. He then made his way to the shoreline, at one point even stopping to play with beachgoers on the sand.

The suspect helped one bystander who was burying his friend in the sand. The man in the sand, unaware that the suspect was being chased by police, smiled and offered a quick high-five for his troubles.

The suspect took off his shirt and continued to walk toward the water. By now, beachgoers had gathered around, trying to figure out what was going on. Officers descended on the shoreline and finally arrested the man.

Beachgoers, many with their cellphones out, looked on, forming a crowd around the suspect as police handcuffed him.

No one was hurt in the chase.

Once the suspect was in custody, officers began walking off the beach. One officer could be seen carrying the suspect's green wig.

No other information was available.

