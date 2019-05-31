Watch Live: High-Speed Police Pursuit in Orange County - NBC 7 San Diego
WATCH LIVE: 
High-Speed Pursuit in Orange County
logo_sd_2x

Watch Live: High-Speed Police Pursuit in Orange County

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video: NBC 7

    You are watching a live stream from the Los Angeles area. 

    A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident led a chase in the Orange County area Friday afternoon.

    The driver, behind the wheel of a red Dodge Dart, led the pursuit that began in the Riverside area, heading westbound on the 91 Freeway toward Orange County.

    By 12:20 p.m., the chase had crossed into Orange County, with the driver tossing items out the window.

    Riverside police said officers were surveying the man Thursday night amid a domestic violence investigation. Officers spotted him Friday around noon, and tried to pull him over at Van Buren Boulevard and Arlington Avenue. He refused to pull over, and officers began chasing the driver.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices