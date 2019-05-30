Police Ram into Stolen SUV to End Chase Through South LA

A Los Angeles police officer used a patrol car to bring a dramatic police pursuit to an end in South LA on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

You are watching a live stream from the Los Angeles area.

A Los Angeles police officer used a patrol car to ram a stolen SUV, pushing it into a 360-degree turn and into another car to bring a dramatic pursuit to an end.

A driver made numerous stops, talked with pedestrians, performed donuts and nearly struck two vehicles at an intersection during a police pursuit on freeways and streets in South Los Angeles.

The driver was speeding on the 110 Freeway before exiting near Century Boulevard. After driving through a neighborhood, the Kia Sorento driver returned to the 110 Freeway.

Los Angeles Pursuit May 30, 2019.

(Published 2 hours ago)

As the driver traveled through a neighborhood west of the 110, the SUV just missed striking two vehicles in a crowded intersection.

The driver was also rolling through stop signs in residential areas where there were pedestrians and people riding bicycles.

Then, LAPD pushed the SUV into a 360 degree turn, slamming it into another driver.

The pursuit driver was trapped inside the vehicle when he showed officers his hands and crawled out of the driver's side window. He was handcuffed and taken into custody.

No one was injured as a result of the pursuit.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.