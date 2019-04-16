SAN RAFAEL, CA - AUGUST 21: Customers enter a Kohl's store on August 21, 2018 in San Rafael, California. Kohl's reported better than expected second quarter earnings with earnings of $292 million, or $1.76 per share. Analysts had expected $1.65 per share. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Big box retailer Kohl’s has launched a new weekly deal for active and former military personnel, veterans and their families: 15 percent off, every Monday, year-round.

The retailer announced "Military Mondays" earlier this month, an in-store discount meant to thank U.S. service members and their families “for their selflessness and service to our nation.”

The discount is valid every Monday when customers show a valid military or veteran ID, or military dependent ID at the point of purchase.

“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl’s vice president, district manager, and a champion for the military discount, in a press release. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much.”

The offer cannot be combined with any other discounts and excludes gift cards, beauty and fragrance, premium athletic items, sporting goods, toys, and select brands. More details on exclusions can be seen here.

In San Diego County, Kohl’s operates 10 stores, from south to north, east to west, including locations in Chula Vista, Santee, Poway, and Encinitas.

Kohl’s isn’t the only retailer to offer discounts to military personnel.

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s offers a 10 percent discount every day to active duty military, veterans or immediate family members. To receive that discount, service members must enroll for the Military Discount program via the Lowe’s website.

Meanwhile, other department stores – including Walmart,Target and Macy’s – each support the U.S. military through different programs, resources, and fundraisers.