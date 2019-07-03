Knives were drawn in a home invasion robbery in Valencia Park, with a suspect at one point putting a knife to the throat of a resident, San Diego police confirmed.

Just after midnight Wednesday, two men forced their way into a home along the 6400 block of Pittsburgh Avenue near Moraea Street, San Diego Police Department Sgt. Joe Ruvido said. Four roommates were inside.

One of the suspects held one of the residents at knifepoint. Police said the second suspect – holding his hand behind his back – then told two other roommates that he had a gun.

Another roommate grabbed a knife and chased the suspects out of the home.

SDPD investigators said a third suspect was waiting outside the home in a getaway car.

Officers were able to track down the suspects and detain them. The victims positively identified the men as the home invasion suspects and all three men were arrested, Ruvido said.

The SDPD said one of the victims suffered a contusion to the back of his head. No one else was harmed. Ruvido said although one suspect claimed he had a gun, no gun was seen by the victims during the home invasion.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information on this case can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.