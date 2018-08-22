Kitten Yoga and Stretching Donation Dollars

At a time of confusion and animosity in the country, we have two words for you: kittens and yoga.

Kitten yoga may look relaxing for humans, but it also helps socialize kittens so they can be adopted.

The San Diego Humane Society says with support from the community they can provide more kitten yoga and other enrichment activities to get kittens ready for loving homes.

The Humane Society announced Wednesday a donor will match every dollar donated to the Kitten Nursery, up to $75,000.



And maybe it will help some people who need a little stretching and snuggles too.

People can pay to do the yoga, but in addition, the Humane Society is asking for donations, which can be made here.



This month, with that dollar match pledge, the donation will stretch twice as far at the Kitten Nursery.

A spokeswoman said that means “our 24-hour Kitten Nursery will be able to feed twice as many bellies, administer twice as many medications and give twice as many second chances.”

Kitten yoga is one of a variety of programs the San Diego Humane Society uses to help socialize kittens and get them accustomed to being handled before adoption, according to spokeswoman Nina Thompson.

And, besides that, there are probably worse ways to spend an evening than doing yoga around kittens.

Some classes include bunnies and puppies too.

Thompson said some attendees are allergic to bunnies or other animals, so some classes just include the kittens, while other classes are open to more animals.

For more information, check out the San Diego Humane Society's website.