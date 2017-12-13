Kitchen Fire in National City Home Displaces 2 People - NBC 7 San Diego
Kitchen Fire in National City Home Displaces 2 People

By Christina Bravo

    Two people were without a place to live Wednesday night after a fire erupted in the kitchen of a National City home and spread to the attic.

    National City Fire Department (NCFD) crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Virginia Drive at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, NCFD said.

    Firefighters arrived to find the kitchen of a single-family home on fire, NCFD said. The fire extended into the attic of the home before firefighters were able to get a handle on it.

    It was unclear if the residents were home at the time of the fire, but the San Diego/Imperial County Red Cross was called to help two people find temporary housing.

    No one was injured, NCFD said.

    An investigation would be launched to determine the cause of the fire.

     No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

