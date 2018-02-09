NBC 7's Dave Summers checked out the "Night to Shine" in Poway and found the special needs community having a blast. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

Kings and Queens Crowned at Prom for Special Needs Community

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games is sharing the spotlight with another worldwide event, the "Night to Shine".

Fifty states and 14 foreign countries hosted a Night to Shine of their own, inviting special needs guests 14 years old and up to attend a prom organized just for them.

Trinity Church in Poway and the Tim Tebow Foundation rolled out the red carpet, put on the Ritz and opened the dance floor to celebrate people of all levels of intellectual ability.

The special needs community of Southern California was there to party.



"I am excited about dancing and seeing all the people here," special needs guest Megan Murano said.

Murano traveled from Palm Desert, two hours, to share some fun with her friends and feel as beautiful as that dress her grandma bought her.

"I'm a princess and all the girls are princesses and we get to be ourselves," Murano said.

A Night to Shine is part of a growing movement of appreciation and acceptance worldwide.

“We want them to know they are loved, they are cared for. that we celebrate them," Trinity San Diego Pastor Todd Corrigan said.

The struggles of special needs children and their families hit close to home for Pastor Corrigan and his wife Katie. Their 7-year-old son Carter has autism.

"What my son has taught me is the purity of your heart is all that matters. He is the most pure-hearted, sincere-hearted little boy," Katie Corrigan said.

This is a night to celebrate overcoming obstacles. Each is a king. Each is a queen. And with it, maybe even the power to change the world.

"Bullying is a big problem and I feel that we need to change that and make the world a little bit of a better place for everyone," Murano said.

Trinity San Diego is building on Friday’s event. The Church plans monthly services and events for individuals with special needs.