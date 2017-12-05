King Tides Hit San Diego's Coastline

San Diego beaches will experience some of the highest tides of the year today.
The king tides can cause flooding. Water levels are expected to rise above 7 feet along San Diego's coastline.
They also provide an opportunity for scientists to look into the future.
Researchers use king tides as a chance to see what higher sea levels would mean to San Diego's coastal areas.
Today, the San Diego Audubon Society will be in Mission Bay counting Ridgway’s rails, a critically endangered but reclusive bird.
The rising tides will push the birds out of their natural habitat in Mission Bay, giving researchers a unique opportunity to count their population.
Published 2 hours ago