King Tides Hit San Diego's Coastline - NBC 7 San Diego
Water levels are expected to rise above 7 feet at local beaches

By NBC 7 Staff

    San Diego beaches will experience some of the highest tides of the year today.

    The king tides can cause flooding. Water levels are expected to rise above 7 feet along San Diego's coastline. 

    They also provide an opportunity for scientists to look into the future.

    Researchers use king tides as a chance to see what higher sea levels would mean to San Diego's coastal areas.

    Today, the San Diego Audubon Society will be in Mission Bay counting Ridgway’s rails, a critically endangered but reclusive bird.

    The rising tides will push the birds out of their natural habitat in Mission Bay, giving researchers a unique opportunity to count their population.


    Published 2 hours ago

