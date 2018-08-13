Kids Leap From OB Pier to Stop Drowning

The San Diego Junior Lifeguards took a leap off the Ocean Beach Pier Monday for the annual Prevent Drowning Foundation Fundraiser. NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Kids Take a Leap From OB Pier to Prevent Drowning

Monday was one of the few days a year where you could jump off the Ocean Beach Pier, and San Diegans across the county jumped for a good cause.

The Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego hosted a pier jump all day to raise money to help teach swimming and water safety to those who need it.

Three children die every day as a result of drowning, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

People could sign up for a scheduled jump in the morning or afternoon.

The San Diego Junior Lifeguards took the plunge to celebrate their hard work in the program, which ends Friday.

The swim back to shore can be anywhere between a quarter and a half a mile.

The foundation also had a pier jump in early July.