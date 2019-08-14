Kids Beat Heat at Splash Pad in North County

As hot temperatures were expected in the deserts and inland valleys, students also had to brace for the heat as they returned to school. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has more. (Published 6 hours ago)

Parents are starting to worry about the rising temperatures with the new school year right around the corner for some kids in the county.

Iman Moghis, mother to “three monkeys,” knows she won’t be able to make sure all of her children are staying cool and hydrated when they’re off running around at school.

“I don’t know how else to prepare them for that except sunscreen and telling them to try and stay in the shade, drink water, always take water with you no matter what,” Moghis said.

Moghis’s three young daughters -- a 6-year-old, 4-year-old and 2-year-old – spent Wednesday hanging out with their 4-year-old neighbor Scarlett at a San Marcos splash pad.

It’s a favorite place for Moghis to bring her monkeys to beat the heat.

“If there is a splash pad, that’s where we go!” she said.

Moghis’s 6-year-old starts first grade next week in San Marcos.

“It’s a big transition for her, a full day,” she said, which gives her even more reason to remind her daughter of best practices for hot summers days.

Until then, her girls will enjoy their last few afternoons together and will try to stay cool through the remainder of the heat wave.

Moghis and other parents at the splash pad agreed that the play area is small enough for them to keep a close eye on the kids and watch how they are feeling under the heat, compared to the big wide-open beach.