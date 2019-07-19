SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: (L-R) Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith of 'Jay and Silent Bob' attend the Pizza Hut Lounge at 2019 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 18, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

Silent Bob may not be able to hold his tongue for this moment: actors Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes – aka "Jay and Silent Bob" – will forever cement their place in movie history Friday in San Diego.

Downtown San Diego’s swanky movie theater, Theatre Box, will honor the duo with a handprint ceremony at the location Friday evening, TCL Chinese Theatre-style.

The actors will press their handprints into the cement – literally making their marks – as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of their most iconic movies, "Clerks."

Smith and Mewes – a fan favorite in the world of comic books and cult classic flicks like "Clerks," "Mallrats," "Dogma" and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" – are in San Diego attending Comic-Con International 2019.

The actors have become fixtures at the pop culture expo over the years, speaking to fans at panels and signing autographs around the San Diego Convention Center.

On Friday morning, Mewes was a panelist in SYFY Wire’s "It Came from the ‘90s" panel. On Saturday night, Smith will host the "Kevin Smith Reboots Hall H!" panel inside famed Hall H where fans will be able to see the trailer for his latest project, "Jay & Silent Bob Reboot," which hits theaters this October.

And, now, with Smith’s and Mewes’ handprints at Theatre Box, fans will be able to "see" the actors long after Comic-Con has wrapped.

Theatre Box, located at 701 Fifth Ave., opened in December 2018 in collaboration with Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. From the start, Theatre Box’s vision has been to bring that TCL glamour to America’s Finest City – handprint ceremonies and all.

The 73,000-square-foot venue spans one city block in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter and includes the dine-in theater, the Sugar Factory American Brasserie restaurant and the Chocolate Lounge dance club.

Since opening, many big names have come through Theatre Box, including Pitbull and San Diego native Nick Cannon.

In addition to Smith and Mewes, celebrity handprints currently on display at Theatre Box San Diego include Will Smith, Clint Eastwood, Pitbull, Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman, Robert Downey Jr., Jennifer Aniston, and many more.