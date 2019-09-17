SDUSD trustee Kevin Beiser tells NBC 7 that he plans to defend himself against sexual misconduct allegations in court. (Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019)

A settlement has been reached in the civil case against San Diego Unified School District board member Kevin Beiser and the man accusing him of sexual misconduct.

NBC 7 reported that settlement negotiations involving Beiser and an accuser took place Friday, Sept. 13 in the San Diego Superior Court downtown.

A former political consultant filed a lawsuit accusing Beiser of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Details of the settlement were not released.

Beiser, who was asked to resign his board seat by fellow trustees when the scandal first surfaced in March, initially said he planned to fight the allegations in court.

Beiser spoke to NBC 7 in May following a closed-session school board meeting.

“With regard to the allegations, I do intend to defend myself aggressively against these allegations in a court of law," Beiser said on May 7. "I believe that in court, once all the information is presented, that I will be vindicated of these allegations.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.