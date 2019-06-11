(L-R) Winslow’s DMV photo deputies used in a photo line-up in May 2018, Winslow at his June 2018 arraignment, Winslow at a hearing in July 2018, Winslow at his trial in May 2019. Part of the defense's argument is that one of the victims did not correctly identify the defendant in a pretrial hearing.

Less than two hours after returning to deliberations on eight remaining criminal counts in the trial of former NFL player Kellen Winslow, Jr., jurors sent a note to the judge declaring they were deadlocked.

Judge Blaine K. Bowman polled the jury regarding the split on the remaining counts and declared a mistrial on those counts.

On Monday, jurors convicted Winslow on count 4, rape by force or fear of Jane Doe 2; count 6, indecent exposure involving Jane Doe 3; and count 9, lewd conduct involving Jane Doe 5. Winslow was found not guilty of count 10, a second count of lewd conduct involving Jane Doe 5.

The jury deliberated for six days.

In total, Winslow faced 12 charges: three counts of rape by force or fear, kidnap for rape, rape of an unconscious person, oral copulation by force or fear, sodomy by force of fear, indecent exposure, two counts of lewd acts in public, elder abuse, and battery charges.

Jurors listened to several days of testimony from five different women who accused the former NFL player of sexual assault and indecent exposure from June 2003 to earlier this year.

Jane Doe 1 said she was raped when a man in an SUV stopped to pick her up as she was hitchhiking in Encinitas in March 2018.

Jane Doe 2 said a man in an SUV picked her up on Vulcan Avenue and raped along Manchester Avenue in May 2018.

First Alert Weather After Weeks of June Gloom, San Diegans Feel Record Highs

Jane Doe 3 said a man exposed himself to her while she was gardening at a residence on Lake Drive in May 2018.

Jane Doe 4 said a man raped her while she was unconscious in a Scripps Ranch townhouse when she was 17 in June 2003.

Jane Doe 5 said a man exposed himself to her on two separate occasions at a Carlsbad gym and began masturbating in front of her in February 2019.

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

To see a full timeline of events and accusations, click here.