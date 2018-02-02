A National City man arrested Tuesday on suspicion of filming women in a Walmart bathroom has been convicted of at least one sexual misconduct charge in Maine.

Richard Shaw, Jr., 52, of National City, was arrested after San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers found video recordings of women's private areas on his cell phone. The footage was believed to have been taken at a Walmart on Shawline Street just off Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Shaw has faced several misdemeanor charges in Maine, dating back to 1999, according to the Maine State Bureau of Identification (SBI). In 2002, he was sentenced to probation for "visual sexual aggression against a child," but his probation was revoked for unknown reasons six months later. He spent 270 days in jail.

He served another year in jail in 2004 for a violation of privacy charge, SBI records show. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to a second violation of privacy charge and served probation for one year.

A charge of "sexual unlawful touching" was dismissed in 2011, SBI said.

The circumstances surrounding all charges were not available.

At least two women have been identified as victims of Shaw's alleged recording at the Kearny Mesa Walmart. SDPD said Thursday they were looking for more women who may not have been aware of Shaw's presence at the time.

SDPD asked for any women who used the restroom located at the back of the Walmart between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:35 p.m., and 6 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday to call SDPD.

Shaw was caught peeping Tuesday after a woman noticed a camera phone peeking into her stall, Hernandez said. She looked under the stall’s divider and saw a man later identified as Shaw.

SDPD officers recovered Shaw's cell phone at the scene. An investigation into the incident revealed that Shaw had hidden in the women's restroom and videotaped several women who were inside the stalls next to where he hid.

Shaw was arrested on charges of lewd and disorderly conduct and invasion of privacy, Hernandez said. He was released after posting bail, SDPD said.

A Walmart spokesperson told NBC 7 they are cooperating with the investigation.

“We find these claims disturbing and we will work closely with law enforcement throughout the course of its investigation. Any other questions must be referred to local police,” Walmart spokesperson Charles Crowson said in a written statement.

The Walmart is part of a shopping center that houses an LA Fitness facility, a Food 4 Less grocery store and a gymnastics training center.