Kearny Mesa Subway Shop Robbed Second Time in Month

For the second time in about a month, a Subway sandwich shop in the Kearny Mesa area was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint.

The incident occurred at 9:02 p.m. inside the Subway on the 7700 block of Balboa Avenue near Convoy Street. The shop is near Interstate 805.

San Diego Police Lt. Steve Behrendt said a man flashed a gun at the manager and an employee, demanding money.

After giving up the cash in the register, the two employees were forced into a freezer, Behrendt said.

The suspect, described as a man wearing a grey mask and all black, was able to escape towards Ruffin Road.

Both employees are okay.



Police do not believe this latest robbery is connected to the one last month.

Behrendt said the suspects in that crime targeted multiple restaurants but were caught.

No other information was available.

